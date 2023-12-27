ADVERTISEMENT

Trial run of Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express completed within five hours and 40 minutes

December 27, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The trial run of Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express conducted on Wednesday took less than five hours and 40 minutes for covering a distance of 380 km.

The train left Coimbatore Junction at 5 a.m. and reached Bengaluru Cantonment Station at 10.38 a.m. after crossing Tiruppur Junction at 5.40 a.m., Erode Junction at 6.15 a.m. and Salem Junction at 7.10 a.m., with stoppages at Dharmapuri and Hosur stations too.

The travel duration in the return direction was stated to be almost the same.

According to Railway sources, the timings of the regular run are awaited.

The Coimbatore-Bengaluru-Coimbatore Vande Bharat service is one among the eight such across the country to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.

The inaugural run is expected to be flagged off at the Coimbatore Junction by the Prime Minister through video-conferencing.

