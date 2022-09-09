Trial run of Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme begins at Erode Corporation schools

Students consuming breakfast at the Corporation Primary School on Balasubrayalu Street in Erode on September 9. | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

The trial run of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme commenced in 26 Erode Municipal Corporation schools with students of Classes 1 to 5 being served vegetable khichdi and rava kesari here on Friday.

At a function held at the Corporation Primary School on Balasubrayalu Street, near Kalaimadu Silai, Mayor S. Nagarathinam distributed the food to students in the presence of Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi, Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar, zone chairman, councillors and teachers.

The scheme is implemented by the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department in 26 schools in corporation limits to cover 2,649 students and 38 panchayat union primary schools in Talavadi block to cover 806 children. While a private catering service provider has been roped in to prepare food and distribute to schools in corporation limits, a women self help group (SHG) has been roped in Talavadi block.

Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar told The Hindu that a centralised kitchen was established at the Kamarajar Municipal Boys Higher Secondary School at Karungalpalayam and preparation of food begins early to be completed by 6 a.m. He said three vehicles were inducted to distribute the food to schools, that commences at 6.45 a.m. and is completed by 7.45 a.m. “Students arrive by 8.30 a.m. and consume the food and attend the classes”, he added.

The trail run in Talavadi block was conducted on September 7 and issues related to preparation of food, packing, transportation and distribution to the students were studied and rectified. “After Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurates the scheme on September 15, breakfast as per the menu, will be prepared everyday and served to the children on all working days”, said an officer at the noon-meal department.

The breakfast for each day will be – wheat rava upma with vegetable sambar on Mondays, semiya vegetable khichdi on Tuesdays, ven pongal with vegetable sambar on Wednesdays, rice upma with vegetable sambar on Thursdays and chola vegetable khichdi on Fridays.