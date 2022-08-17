Trial run of Athikadavu - Avanashi Ground Water Recharge project in December

With 95.5 % of works in the Athikadavu – Avanashi Ground Water Recharge project over and the remaining works in progress, the trial run of the project will take place in December, according to the official sources.

The project has been the bone of contention with the BJP’s Kisan Morcha State President G.K. Nagaraj accusing the State Government of inordinately delaying the issuance of a G.O. for compensating farmers for a mere two km stretch of land.

According to Mr. Nagaraj, the project for which the foundation was laid in February 2019, should have been completed and become operational in January 2021. Mr. Nagaraj also requested the Chief Minister to inspect the project works during his proposed visit to the district on August 23 and 24.

Meanwhile, the status report of the project says that 95.5 % works are over and only pipeline works for two km are in progress. Of the 1,065 km pipeline network, 261 km length of pipelines are in mild steel (ranging from 2266 mm to 550 mm in diameter) and the remaining 797 km length is of high-density polyethylene (ranging from 355 to 63 mm in diameter). The report also adds that the construction of six pumping station are over and power connections are in place. The works are progressing only in respect of laying two km pipeline in Bhavani and Perundurai area and the work for issuance of G.O. for compensating the farmers are in final stages of the Finance Department’s approval.

Meanwhile, the State Government has entered into a tie-up with L&T, the executing agency of the project, to compensate the farmers. The State Government will in turn refund the cost to the L& T, said S. Sivalingam, Project Director of Athikadavu – Avanashi Ground Water Recharge scheme. Already, eight farmers had been given ₹ 15 lakh as part of the arrangement the State had entered with L&T.

Once the trial run gets over in December, the project will pump 1.50 tmc ft of water annually from River Bhavani from the downstream of Kalingarayan anaicut. It is proposed to lift 250 cusecs of surplus water for 70 days in a year. The above project will directly benefit about 24,500 acres of drought-prone areas in Coimbatore, Tirupur and Erode districts through 32 Public Works Department tanks, 42 Union tanks and 970 ponds in village panchayats. The blocks to reap the benefits are Sulur, Sircar Samakulam, Periyanaickenpalayam, and Karamadai in Coimbatore, Uthukuli, Avanashi and Tiruppur blocks in Tiruppur district, and Perundurai, Chennimalai, Nambiyur, Gobichettipalayam and Bhavanisagar blocks.