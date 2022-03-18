Trial run of Aragalur temple car held in Salem

Devotees in large numbers participating in the trial run of the new wooden car of Sri Kamanadeswarar Temple at Aragalur in Attur on Friday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

It was a moment of joy for villagers of Aragalur as the Kamanadeswarar Temple car was taken through the streets of the village on Friday.

The new chariot car was given to the centuries-old temple following joint efforts by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and members of Sri Maha Meru Mandali founded by Sri Sri Sri Madurambiganatha Brahmendra Saraswathi Avathutha Swamigal.

According to the temple officials, the chariot was damaged over several decades of use and the temple festival was being conducted without a car for about 30 years. The villagers approached the Swamigal who also hails from the village. Through contribution of the Swamigal, Maha Meru Mandali members and HR and CE Department, a new wooden car was provided to the temple and its trial run was conducted on Friday.

N. Subramaniam, Managing Trustee of Sri Maha Meru Mandali, said the department permitted construction of the chariot at ₹20 lakh. The works for the car were done on the temple premises itself and about 15 artisans from Arumbavur near Perambalur were involved in its construction. The works were going on for one -and-a-half years and the trial run got delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Special pujas were offered to the car in the presence of the Swamigal and the villagers pulled the car through the streets of the village. Iluppai maram was used for making the temple car.

The Swamigal said he was elated that the villagers gathered in large numbers for the trial run and more crowd was expected for the temple festival next year. The Swamigal said the temple had Cauvery River and Vashista River running on its two sides and there were shrines for Ashta Bairavas here. He added that the car was built following all regulations of the department and sashtras.