Trial run for boating at Valankulam in Coimbatore conducted

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap and officials from the Tourism Department conducting a trial run for the boating service in Valankulam in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

The Coimbatore Corporation has carried out a trial run of the boating service in Valankulam that is scheduled to be inaugurated during the visit of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin next week.

On Wednesday, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap and officials from the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) held a trial run in the tank.

Through Smart Cities Mission, the Corporation has carried out development and beautification works in the tanks across the city.

Mr. Prathap told The Hindu “the pilot run was held to make necessary arrangements for the inauguration by the Chief Minister.”

He said that earlier the corporation had planned to arrange water sports facilities in Periyakulam. “The feasibility of such facilities like parasailing was limited in the tank because of the power line that passes above the lake. A similar kind of project can be considered in Kurichi tank and the Corporation would conduct a feasibility study,” he added.

A corporation official said, earlier, the plan was to make it as a revenue-sharing model in which 70% of the revenue goes to the TTDC for the operational costs and 30% to the civic body for the space that it provides. The arrangement would be finalised soon.