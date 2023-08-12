Trial of Pilloor-III drinking water project in Coimbatore deferred again

August 12, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The trial run of the Pilloor-III drinking water project has been deferred by another month, according to the Corporation on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board Managing Director V. Dakshinamoorthy with Commissioner M. Prathap and Board engineers and officials inspected the construction of the water pipes in Mettupalayam and Marudur panchayat in Thandiperumalpuram.

In a press release, after the inspection, the officials concluded that on September 10 this year, a trial run will be conducted at the main pumping station, which has been constructed at an estimated cost of ₹134 crore in Murugaiyan Parisalthurai in Nellithurai panchayat.

“The TWAD Board engineers were instructed to complete the construction work on a war-time basis with quality and speed to carry out a complete trial run by the end of September,” the release read.

It is to be noted that, on July 22, Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Neeraj Mittal, during his inspection of the project, instructed the officials to complete the Pilloor-III drinking water project works on a war-time basis and conduct a trial run by the end of August.

Mr. Mittal told the engineers to finish the work of laying the drinking water pipeline in the 900-metre tunnel that was constructed at a cost of ₹62 crore in the Kattanmalai area and the 8-km pipeline from Murugaiyan Parisalthurai to Pannimadai as soon as possible and conduct the test by the end of August, a release issued then said.

The project is expected to bring 178 MLD of additional water to the newly-added areas of Coimbatore. According to a Corporation official, ₹779.86 crore was sanctioned for the project in May 2018, and works started in March 2021.