Triage centre starts functioning at school

The triage centres (screening centre) that functioned at two places in corporation limits were closed and started functioning at Kalaimagal Girls Higher Secondary School on Meenatchi Sundaranar Road here from Saturday.

After a person tests COVID-19 positive, they are taken to the centres that functioned at the District Headquarters Hospital (Erode GH) and the Corporation Marriage Hall, near the bus stand.

Various tests were conducted and based on the results, the doctors team either sent the patient to the Government Erode Medical College Hospital at Perundurai or asked them to be in home isolation. If the patient is unable to be in home isolation, they are sent to the Covid Care Centres.

As many as 50 patients were screened everyday at each of the two centres in the past two months. Due to space shortage at the marriage hall and as a precautionary measure at the hospital, the civic body decided to start the centre on the school premises which is much spacious.

On Saturday, the centre started functioning and the officials said that 150 patients could be screened in a day.