Trench dug around Vilankombai tribal settlement

The Forest Department has dug a trench for over 500 metres around Vilankombai tribal settlement. It has also sought funds to dig trench for another two km to prevent wild animals from entering Vilankombai and Kembanur settlements.
Both these settlements are located about 12 km away from Athani – Sathyamangalam Road coming under Kongarpalayam Panchayat in T.N. Palayam Panchayat Union in Gobichettipalayam Taluk. While 45 families reside at Vilankombai, 10 families reside at Kembanur. The distance between these two settlements is over five km and both are located in the T.N. Palayam Forest Range coming under Sathyamangalam Division of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve.
People in these hamlets own two acre land each in which they cultivate millets, guava, paddy and maize for their own use. But wild animals, particularly elephants, frequently destroy their crops and people have been demanding trenches around their hamlets for many years now.
Recently, the department dug a trench for over 500 metres around Vilankombai settlement. However, the trench needs to be dug for another one km to prevent entry of animals into the hamlet. Sources in the department said funds had been sought to dig trenches for two km around these two hamlets after which work was expected to be taken up. They said, after completing the trench for 2.5 km, no animals could enter these hamlets.
