Trekking routes for tourists in Udumalpet Forest Division to be proposed under next Tiger Conservation Plan 

September 28, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUPPUR Forest tourism could well become a possibility in Tiruppur district in the event of the Forest Department going ahead with its plan to open up one or two trekking routes in the Udumalpet Division.

Starting trekking routes in Udumalpet division under the next Tiger Conservation Plan is under contemplation, District Forest Officer of Udumalpet Division Devendra Kumar Meena said.

While there are permitted trekking routes for tourists in the forest divisions of Pollachi and Kodaikanal that are on two sides of Udumalpet Division, which encompasses 60% area of the grass hills.

The only road passing through the Udumalpet Division is along Chinnar towards Munnar in Kerala. In the stretch of road within the Tamil Nadu border, the department periodically clears the path of discarded plastic wastes by deploying a team of forest watchers. However, there has not been any noticeable movement of tourists on a regular basis along this road.

The trekking routes, once introduced, is bound to be patronised well since there is no other place of tourism interest in the district, as per the analysis of the Forest Department.

Also, readying of a detailed project report (DPR) is on the anvil for developing the Crocodile Park near Amaravathi Dam.

The project would encompass among other facilities improvement of enclosures, rescue centres, improvement of the playing area for children, and other facilities for visitors, the DFO said.

Putting in place a breeding plan for the crocodiles was also in consideration. The park for the semi-acquatic reptiles now has a population of 84 crocodiles.

