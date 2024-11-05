Trekking in forest areas in the Nilgiris begins

Trekking along routes in Gudalur and Nilgiris forest divisions have started since November 1, officials said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials from the Gudalur forest division, the two routes, in Gene Pool and Needle Rock, categorised as “easy” and “tough” have so far had 10 members take part in the treks. The treks are operating on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a capacity of 40 members.

Treks in the Nilgiris forest division, in Cairn Hill, Longwood Shola, Karikiyur to Porivarai Rock Painting Site, Rangaswamy Peak, Parsons Valley to Mukurthi and Avalanche have also started from the beginning of the month, officials said.

Officials said that due to the heavy rain, there were fewer than expected tourists signing up for the treks. The officials are confident that more people would sign up for the treks in the coming weeks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.