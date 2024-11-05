GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trekking in forest areas in the Nilgiris begins

Published - November 05, 2024 06:40 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Trekking along routes in Gudalur and Nilgiris forest divisions have started since November 1, officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials from the Gudalur forest division, the two routes, in Gene Pool and Needle Rock, categorised as “easy” and “tough” have so far had 10 members take part in the treks. The treks are operating on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a capacity of 40 members.

Treks in the Nilgiris forest division, in Cairn Hill, Longwood Shola, Karikiyur to Porivarai Rock Painting Site, Rangaswamy Peak, Parsons Valley to Mukurthi and Avalanche have also started from the beginning of the month, officials said.

Officials said that due to the heavy rain, there were fewer than expected tourists signing up for the treks. The officials are confident that more people would sign up for the treks in the coming weeks.

Published - November 05, 2024 06:40 pm IST

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.