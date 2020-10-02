Trees preferred by vultures for nesting planted in MTR

K.K. Kaushal, Field Director of MTR, planting a sapling at the Sigur Range of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on Friday.

UDHAGAMANDALAM

02 October 2020 23:32 IST

With the guidance of the Forest Department, NGO Arulagam plants saplings in Sigur Range

A total of 160 trees, known to be preferred by vultures to build their nests, were planted in the Sigur Range in the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Friday.

S. Bharathidasan, secretary of Arulagam, a conservation NGO that has been working on protecting the vulture population in the Sigur plateau, said the saplings of Terminalia arjuna, Terminalia bellerica, Spondias pinnata and Syzigium cumini were preferred by the vultures to build nests.

“These trees grow tall, and as a result, elephants cannot knock off the nests from the top of the trees. They grow near the banks of rivers and streams and are resistant to forest fires as they are close to water sources,” said Mr. Bharathidasan.

The planting was done by Arulagam with the guidance of the Forest Department and help from volunteers from the Government Arts College in Udhagamandalam to mark the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the beginning of the Wildlife Week, which is celebrated every year between October 2 and 8.

Mr. Bharathidasan said the Clean India Mission, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, has been gathering pace across the country.

“But at the same time, cleanliness work inside forests is done effectively by vultures, who are very effective scavengers,” he said. He hoped that by linking the role of vultures in the ecosystem to the Clean India Mission, the negative connotations people have about vultures can be lifted.

In a statement, K.K. Kaushal, Field Director of MTR, said the effort of the government and local communities in ensuring the protection of forests in Mudumalai was bearing fruit, as evidenced by the increase in the number of elephants and tigers in the reserve as well as across the country.

Wildlife Week

As part of theWildlife Week celebration, the Forest Department will organise painting, quiz and elocution competitions for school and college students.