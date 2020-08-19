Trees at risk of getting uprooted along highway to be felled

UDHAGAMANDALAM

19 August 2020 23:29 IST

In order to prevent loss of lives caused by trees that could get uprooted and fall on vehicles and pedestrians, the National Highways department has granted sanction to cut 42 trees along the Coonoor-Udhagamandalam Road. The work has begun and is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

Officials said the recent spell of heavy rain in the district had caused the uprooting of over 200 trees along highways that run through the district. Two persons died during rain when trees fell on them.

Though both the deaths did not occur along major highways in the district, officials have ordered the cutting of trees along the highways to ensure that no life or property was lost.

The trees are all located between Burliar and Udhagamandalam, and most of these are invasive or exotic trees that are uprooted and hang precariously over the highway. Officials said that these might fall over during the next monsoon, and therefore will have to be cut.