Tree growers workshop in Coimbatore on August 25

Updated - August 18, 2024 07:32 pm IST

Published - August 18, 2024 07:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A workshop for tree growers under the Trees Outside Forests of India (TOFI) project will be held at Redwoods organic farm at Thadagam on August 25, Sunday.

TOFI, a five-year project implemented by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Government of India, aims to increase tree cover outside of forests.

According to the organisers, the scheme is sponsored by USAID and conducted through the Center for International Forestry Research and World Agroforestry (CIFOR-ICRAF) with the support of Central and State Ministries of the MoEFCC.

The workshop will have sessions on introduction to agroforestry, types of trees (region specific) and an overview of TOFI project. For more information, contact principal trainer C.R. Jayaprakash at 98942-59100. Registration form is available on the link: https://tinyurl.com/3am9tbka.

