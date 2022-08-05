Tree falls reported in the Nilgiris as rain intensifies

River Sillahalla in spate at Kallakorai village near Udhagamandalam on Friday. | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

August 05, 2022 19:38 IST

Forest Minister K. Ramachandran visits temporary relief shelter at Thorapalli

As heavy rain continued in the Nilgiris on Friday, tree falls were reported in four different places, primarily in Gudalur and O’Valley.

According to sources in the Department of Highways, roads were blocked due to uprooting of trees in Kalhatti, Thangadu, O’Valley and along the Gudalur to Sulthan Bathery Road. A landslide in Nilakottai blocked half the road. A total of 12 earth movers, stationed across the district in Udhagamandalam, Kundah, Kotagiri and Gudalur were pressed into service from Friday morning to clear the roads.

An average of 67.50 mm rain was recorded in the Nilgiris from Thursday evening to Friday morning, with Avalanche recording 200 mm rainfall. Naduvattam, Upper Bhavani and Devala recorded more than 150 mm. Udhagamandalam received 74 mm, while both Gudalur and O’Valley received similar amounts of rain.

On Friday, Forest Minister K. Ramachandran visited temporary relief shelters were people were being housed and checked whether they had access to basic amenities, including, food and water. He visited the relief shelter in Thorapalli where 20 families were being housed. He handed over rice, blankets and sleeping mats to the residents.

Mr. Ramachandran told reporters that food and clothing were being provided to people housed in the shelters, while children were being given milk and bread. He said that there was no damage to the houses of any of the 72 people housed in the shelters, who had been moved there only as a precaution. He said that the district administration had identified 283 places in the district which were at risk of landslides, and were being closely monitored. Also present at the inspection was District Collector S.P.Amrith. The Minister commended the Collector for his efforts in ensuring that there had been no loss of life due to the precautionary measures undertaken by the district administration.