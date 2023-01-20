TReDS platform to on board more MSMEs

January 20, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platform M1xchange is looking at 100% year-on-year growth in its volume of transactions.

Roy Mathew Kurian, Chief Business Officer, of Mynd Solutions, told The Hindu here on Friday, the platform currently has 1,200 corporate companies and about 15,000 MSME vendors registered on it, apart from nearly 50 banks and non-banking financial companies. The monthly transaction on the platform is worth nearly ₹2,300 crore, which includes about ₹500 crore from the southern States.

The platform has corporate companies and MSMEs from different sectors such as automobiles, sugar, textiles, food processing, and engineering. It endeavours to offer early liquidity to MSMEs against invoices through its online bidding platform at a competitive rate. It signed a memorandum of understanding with Tamil Nadu government recently to enable TReDS and help MSMEs get easy access to working capital against their invoices without any hard collateral or security. The platform has also signed MoU with the Union Ministry of MSME to onboard all Udyan-registered MSMEs.

“Our focus now is to enlarge to larger markets, reach each and every MSMEs and convince large corporates (to be part of the platform),” he said.