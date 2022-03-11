Treatment worth ₹1.8 crore provided under scheme

Medical treatment to the tune of ₹1.8 crore has been provided under the Ínnuyir Kappom- Nammai Kakum’ scheme, District Collector S. Karmegham has said.

Mr. Karmegham said in a release that 81 treatment packages are provided under the scheme for the first 48 hours for road accident victims. Road accident victims can avail treatment under the scheme at 16 private hospitals besides Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital and at government hospitals at Attur, Omalur, Sankari, Edappadi, and Vazhapadi and Mettur headquarters hospital.

According to officials, if a patient is unstable even after 48 hours of treatment, the patient will be provided treatment under the CM’s health insurance scheme. If the patient is a beneficiary under the scheme the treatment will be provided at the same hospital else they would be shifted to government hospitals once their health condition stabilises to provide free treatment. Public can contact toll free number 104 to know further details of the scheme.