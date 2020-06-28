Treatment progressing for tusker at Mettur

SALEM

28 June 2020 00:10 IST

‘The elephant’s condition is critical’

Wildlife veterinarians and Forest Department officials are continuing treatment for a wild tusker that was found unconscious near Kolathur here on Friday.

According to forest officials, the male elephant, aged about 10 years, had entered from Thenampatti forest range and was found unconscious near a water channel at Naykantanda in Mettur forest range.

Dehydration

Wildlife veterinarian Prakash said, “The elephant has not consumed food for the last few days and it was dehydrated. We have started fluids for the animal and supportive therapy. Antibiotic medicines are administered to the elephant at the same spot where it was found.”

Advertising

Advertising

“The elephant’s condition is quite critical. Rehydration treatment is under way and based on the animal’s responseto the treatment, rehabilitation would be planned,” said Conservator of Forests A. Periasamy.