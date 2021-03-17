Treatment progressing for injured tusker, condition critical

The injured tusker undergoing treatment at the Chadivayal elephant camp of the Forest Department on Tuesday.

Coimbatore

17 March 2021 00:19 IST

It was hit by a train near Walayar on the Tamil Nadu–Kerala border early on Monday

Treatment for the tusker that was hit by a train near Walayar on the Tamil Nadu–Kerala border early on Monday is progressing at the Chadivayal elephant camp in Boluvampatti forest range on Tuesday.

District Forest Officer D. Venkatesh said that the elephant condition was critical based on the opinion given by a team of four veterinarians.

The tusker’s femur bones are believed to have been fractured due to which it is unable to move its hind legs.

Elephants found dead

A female elephant aged between two and three was found dead in Boluvampatti Block III reserve forest of Kempanur beat under Coimbatore forest range on Monday. Tribal persons who went to collect minor forest produces found the carcass of the elephant in a decomposing state.

Karthikeyan, assistant veterinary surgeon from Narasipuram Veterinary Hospital, the Forest Range Officer and field staff went to the place, around 5 km from the forest boundary. The carcass was autopsied and left in the wild for scavengers.

The veterinary surgeon said that the elephant could have died due to fall from a height. He added that the carcass could have been three days old.

Similarly, a male elephant aged above 45 was found dead in a forest at Valparai on Monday. Forest Department staff who were on a regular patrol in a forest area at Kavarkal in Valparai forest range found the carcass.

The veterinary surgeon who autopsied the carcass on Tuesday said the tusker could have been killed in a fight with another male elephant. The carcass was about five days old.