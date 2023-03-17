ADVERTISEMENT

Treatment for injured wild elephant begins near Coimbatore 

March 17, 2023 12:35 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE 

The female elephant has a mouth injury, believed to have been caused by a crude explosive, used by poachers; it had been unable to eat for several days, a veterinary officer has now administered medication and is rehydrating the animal

Wilson Thomas
Wilson Thomas

Forest Department staff attending to the injured wild elephant near Karamadai in Coimbatore district on Friday morning | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Forest Department on Friday started treatment for an injured wild elephant that had strayed into villages near Karamadai in Coimbatore district. 

Forest veterinary officer, A. Sukumar, sedated the animal, believed on a private plot of land close to the forest at Athimathaiyanur, near Karamadai, on Friday morning. 

With the assistance of kumki Chinnathambi from the Anamalai Tiger Reseve, the female wild elephant, whose mouth is injured, was restrained, using ropes. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The veterinarian examined the mouth of the elephant, who is believed to be around 15 years old. The elephant is suspected to have suffered the injury after biting into a crude explosive, locally known as ‘avittukai’, which poachers use to hunt wild animals. According to the veterinarian, the elephant was unable to consume food for the past several days due to the mouth injury. Its tongue also had cut injuries.

Efforts are being made to erect a shamiana to treat the elephant. The veterinarian administered vital medicines to the pachyderm and started efforts to rehydrate the animal. 

Senior officials including District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar are camping at the location.  

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US