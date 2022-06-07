Treatment begins for ailing gaur near Coimbatore

Forest Department team attending to the ailing gaur at Periya Thadagam near Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Forest Department started treatment for a male gaur that was found trapped in a brick mining site at Periya Thadagam near Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Forest officials said the gaur had a septic wound due to which it was weak and it could not get out of the land from where red earth was excavated in the past for brick making.

Videos of the gaur struggling to get out of the pit were widely shared in social media on Tuesday afternoon, following which the Forest Department staff rushed to the spot.

Forest Veterinary Officer A. Sukumar went to the spot in the evening and the animal was found collapsed. The veterinarian examined the animal, aged around 10, and found that it had a septic wound on the ventral thorax region.

According to the veterinarian, the animal could have suffered the wound in a fight with another gaur. Pus and maggots were formed in the wound and the animal seemed to have not eaten for the past few days.

“Antibiotics, antiparasitic drugs, pain killer and 10 bottles of glucose were administered to the gaur as a first aid. The treatment will continue,” said Dr. Sukumar.