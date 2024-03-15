GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TRB notification on filling Assistant Professor posts brings relief to heads of Govt. Arts and Science Colleges

March 15, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Heads of government arts and science colleges, particularly those started in rural parts in recent years, have heaved a sigh of relief following the issual of notification by the Teachers’ Recruitment Board, Government of Tamil Nadu, for filling 4,000 Assistant Professor vacancies in Government Arts and Science Colleges and Government Colleges of Education.

Despite the appointment of guest faculty, there is shortage of teachers to the extent of 30 to 40% in the Government Arts and Science Colleges in Pollachi, Valparai, Mettupalayam and Thondamuthur in Coimbatore district, in Palladam, Dharapuram, Kangayam and Udumalpet in Tiruppur district, Gudalur in The Nilgiris district, and Sathyamangalam and Modakurichi in Erode district.

The shortcoming in faculty to student ratio is invariably high in erstwhile constituent colleges of Bharathiar University that were converted into Government Arts and Science Colleges, and those started over the last decade, it is learnt.

According to a college head, the priority over the last decade has been in creating infrastructure for the new Government Arts and Science Colleges, and not on appointment of faculty in proportion to the number of UG and PG programmes.

“Guest lecturers are expected to take part in the recruitment exercise in large numbers,” R. Sriganapriya, Principal, Government Arts and Science College, Mettupalayam, said.

Since there will be a written exam, after a gap of 15 years, those among the guest lecturers who have been updating their knowledge and skills have bright chances of faring well in the exam, Prof. Sriganapriya said.

The filling of vacancies will eventually lead to a section of guest lecturers losing their jobs. The recruitment exercise is to fill 4,000 posts in the post of Assistant Professor. With the number of Government Arts and Science Colleges going up past 170 in the State, about 7,000 vacancies need to be filled,” said T. Veeramani, Principal of Government Arts and Science College for Women, Puliakulam.

Since the maximum age for applying is fixed at 57 years, vacancies in high numbers will keep arising frequently. On their part, the colleges have already sent proposals for start of new programmes from 2024-25, he said.

According to the notification, the vacant posts will be filled in the disciplines of Arts, Commerce, Humanities, Education, Social Sciences, Sciences, Languages, Physical Education and Journalism and Mass Communication.

