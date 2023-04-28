Travelling public seek terminal status for Podanur station, cite peak hour congestion at Coimbatore Junction

April 28, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Factoring in the rising extent of congestion at the Coimbatore Railway Junction, authorities at the highest level are seriously considering the suggestions put forth by travelling public for raising the status of Podanur Station to a terminal, it is learnt.

The entrance of Coimbatore Railway Junction is always crowded, and the narrow road in front of the Junction only makes things worse. The scene turns chaotic during night hours when many come to board the trains in cars and other vehicles.

“The capacity of the Junction is overutilised. It is time the railway authorities shifted the departure point of some of the trains, particularly during the night hours, to Podanur Station,” Santhanam, a regular traveller to Chennai, said.

There is little that could be done to ameliorate the situation. The second entrance is also crowded for most part of the day, and the scope for installing pedestrian bridge does not exist at all due to the narrowness of the road.

“In fact, people will be prompted to utilise the pedestrian bridge only if the road is broad. In any case, there is no space for the purpose,” according to a shopkeeper on the opposite side of the Junction that teems with commercial establishments.

There is no reason why Coimbatore, as the second largest city in Tamil Nadu, should not have more number of rail terminals, as in Chennai, according to officials.

Incidentally, by way of upgrading Podanur Station, which is of historic significance, the Railways will only be carrying out a task that has been long overdue.

Built in 1862, the Podanur Railway Junction is among the oldest in the State.

Even the Chennai Central Junction was built only in 1871, railway historians have recorded in their writings.