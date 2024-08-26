Travelling public look for early restoration of Coimbatore-Salem MEMU service

The travelling public look for early restoration of the Coimbatore-Salem-Coimbatore MEMU service that was discontinued for maintenance work during 2023.

Now that the maintenance works have been completed, the MEMU service must be restored in the interests of the passengers for whom these trains were the backbone of public transport, J. Sathish, former Member, Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee, said.

There are 13 MEMU trains being operated from Coimbatore to Erode, Tiruppur, Palakkad, Mettupalayam, Shoranur and Podanur. Passengers patronise the MEMU trains as it stops in all the stations en route, and also for safety reason.

Restoration of Coimbatore-Salem-Coimbatore MEMU train would be of help to passengers at several stations en route, between the two cities, Mr. Satish said.

Passenger associations have also sought restoration of the Dindigul/ Coimbatore/ Dindigul Passenger train service that was stopped due to gauge conversion. This can be a MEMU train service that will help passengers use more than 14 stations in this section.

The associations have also urged the elected representatives to prevail upon the Railways for restoration of these MEMU services.