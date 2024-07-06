ADVERTISEMENT

Travelling public in Singanallur in Coimbatore expect solution to train stoppage demand after Parliament session

Published - July 06, 2024 08:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The wait for train stoppage at Singanallur station in Coimbatore continues for the travelling public, particularly the working class. | Photo Credit: file photo

Travelling public residing in and around Singanallur in the city are hoping for an outcome to their long-pending demand for stoppage of Palakkad-Tiruchi and Coimbatore-Nagercoil unreserved trains at Singanallur railway station, after the ongoing Parliament session.

There have been multiple representations from the public to the Railway Ministry over the last year.

During March this year, the local residents pasted posters prior to the Lok Sabha election highlighting their demand. They were assured then by political parties that their demand will be addressed in right earnest.

The travelling public in and around Singanallur are worst hit as they end up spending substantial money and time for travelling to Tiruppur and back by bus, N. Subramanian, former member of Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee, said.

“We have only been asking for restoration of the stoppage that was made in the pre-COVID days. It is unfair on the part of the Railways to keep denying the privilege the passengers once enjoyed,” B. Arivoli, member, CPI District Central Committee, said.

According to Dharmaraj, councillor of Ward 55, at least 600 to 800 passengers will benefit everyday if the stoppage is restored.

The Salem Railway Division has conveyed the demand of the residents to the Railway Board, it is learnt.

The decision on stoppages cannot be taken even at the zonal level.

Public welfare organisations are apparently doing all they can to reach out to the Railway Ministry, for prevailing upon the Railway Board to upgrade the station with restoration of a stoppage and a ticket counter.

