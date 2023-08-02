Travelling public in Pollachi flag concern over shortage of train services

August 02, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The travelling public in Pollachi have conveyed to the Southern Railway the imperative need for improvement in services in the interests of office-goers, students and traders.

Espousing the cause of Pollachi Train Passengers’ Welfare Association, S. Damodaran, former Minister and MLA of Kinathukadavu Assembly constituency, made a representation to the Railways for fulfilment of two major requests of the travelling public: train services between Pollachi and Mettupalayam via Kinathukadavu, Podanur and Coimbatore, and a direct train from Pollachi to Chennai via Kinathukadavu and Podanur.

In separate letters to General Manager, Southern Railway, Mr. Damodaran wondered why only two train services were being operated between Pollachi and Coimbatore though the BG conversion in the Pollachi-Kinathukadavu-Podanur (Coimbatore) section was completed in 2017.

Thousands of daily travellers in Kinathukadavu comprising employees in private sector and government departments, traders and college students who commute to Coimbatore, Thudiyalur, Periyanaickenpalayam, Karamadai and Mettupalayam were struggling without direct daily services between Pollachi and Mettupalayam.

After reaching Coimbatore through Pollachi-Coimbatore unreserved train or by road, passengers travel in hordes to places such as Coimbatore North, Thudiyalur, Periyanaickenpalayam, Karamadai, and Mettupalayam, Mr. Damodaran said, requesting Railways to operate direct daily passenger / MEMU trains from Pollachi to Mettupalayam in the morning (preferably by 8 a.m.) and Mettupalayam to Pollachi (preferably by 7 p.m.).

Operation of these services will benefit pilgrims, traders, employees, tourists and students of Pollachi, Kinathukadavu and Podanur regions and provide connectivity to Nilgiris district, he said.

Seeking immediate action, Mr. Damodaran pointed out that the ongoing bridge / road works in and around Coimbatore were making road travel very difficult and time-consuming.

In another letter, Mr. Damodaran sought extension of Coimbatore-Chennai Cheran Express (train no. 12673/ 12674) to Pollachi (via Kinathukadavu) or introduction of a daily overnight train from Pollachi to Chennai (via Kinathukadavu and Podanur).

Drawing the attention of the Railways to the train services operated in the past along Kinathukadavu section to Rameswaram, Tuticorin, Quilon, and Dindigul prior to BG conversion, Mr. Damodran said Kinathukadavu being a taluk headquarters, many industries and educational institutions were located in the region. In the absence of a direct train to the State capital, people were required to travel to Coimbatore by road and board the train to Chennai. This was causing inconvenience to the public, especially elders, women and children, he said.

Strengthening the case for a direct train service from the pilgrim and tourist angles, Mr. Damodran said many famous pilgrim places such as Muthumalai Murugan Temple, Ponmalai Velayuthasamy Temple, and Sulakkai Maariamman Temple were in Kinathukadavu region. Also Anamalai Maasani Amman Temple, Aliyar Dam Park, Valparai hill destination, and Topslip (Anamalai Tiger Reserve) are located in Pollachi region, the letter said.

