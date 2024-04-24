GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Travelling public in Mettupalayam desperately look for increase in number of coaches of MEMU service

April 24, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The public in Mettupalayam and Karamadai commuting by train continue to travel in cramped conditions as their demand for increase in coaches from the existing eight to 12 has not been considered as yet by the Railways.

The train, according to the passengers, gets full at the starting point, and several hundreds of passengers board it in Karamadai.

“Literally, passengers travel standing on one another’s legs. This is a daily predicament. We have conveyed the demand several times to the Railways, and there has been no reply even to the latest request sent a couple of months back,” Jayakumar, co-ordinator, Namma Mettupalayam Social Welfare Organisation, said.

“Periyanaickenpalayam station is the only place where a section of passengers alight. Otherwise, right from Mettupalayam till Coimbatore, it is a struggle for the travelling passengers all through,” he said.

The Mettupalayam Railway Station Consultative Committee has been laying emphasis on doubling of the Coimbatore - Mettupalayam section. The Mettupalaaym station, which has the UNESCO World Heritage tag for the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, deserves more attention, emphasised Balasubramani, a daily commuter.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.