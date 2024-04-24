Travelling public in Mettupalayam desperately look for increase in number of coaches of MEMU service

April 24, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The public in Mettupalayam and Karamadai commuting by train continue to travel in cramped conditions as their demand for increase in coaches from the existing eight to 12 has not been considered as yet by the Railways.

The train, according to the passengers, gets full at the starting point, and several hundreds of passengers board it in Karamadai.

“Literally, passengers travel standing on one another’s legs. This is a daily predicament. We have conveyed the demand several times to the Railways, and there has been no reply even to the latest request sent a couple of months back,” Jayakumar, co-ordinator, Namma Mettupalayam Social Welfare Organisation, said.

“Periyanaickenpalayam station is the only place where a section of passengers alight. Otherwise, right from Mettupalayam till Coimbatore, it is a struggle for the travelling passengers all through,” he said.

The Mettupalayam Railway Station Consultative Committee has been laying emphasis on doubling of the Coimbatore - Mettupalayam section. The Mettupalaaym station, which has the UNESCO World Heritage tag for the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, deserves more attention, emphasised Balasubramani, a daily commuter.