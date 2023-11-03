ADVERTISEMENT

Travelling public in Coimbatore desire festival special trains for farther destinations within T.N.

November 03, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The travelling public in Coimbatore are looking for timely announcement of special trains by the Railways for the festival season to plan their journey in advance and reduce their dependence on omni buses.

“Surge pricing in demand situation by the omni buses has resulted in more enquiries from passengers about train bookings,” Duraikannan, a partner of a travel agency in the city, said.

The Railways last month announced operation of 10 special services through the Southern Railway for making 58 trips, according to Southern Railway sources.

But, there is, so far, no announcement on operation of special trains for destinations within Tamil Nadu, official sources confirmed.

There will be huge patronage for special trains from Coimbatore to destinations such as Nagapattinam and Tirunelveli. Passengers in upper-mid income group bound for these destinations have been relying mostly on omni buses, according to a senior official of Transport Department.

On its part, the Transport Department believes that the recent crackdown on surge pricing by the omni buses will have a deterrent impact during the Deepavali festival season.

As for the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, special services for Deepavali to various destinations including Madurai, Salem, Tiruchi, and Theni will be announced in the coming days, sources added.

