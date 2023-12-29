Travel duration of Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express raises eyebrows

December 29, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The travel duration of six hours and 40 minutes reportedly specified in the schedule for the new Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express train has prompted rail user associations to make representations to the Railways seeking time reduction.

When Uday Express that departs at 5.45 a.m. from Coimbatore to Bengaluru takes seven hours to reach the destination with five stops via Kuppam, there is no reason why the Vande Bharat Express, for which departure time of 5 a.m. has been set for operation via Hosur, should not be reduced by at least an hour, former member of Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee and Director of Kongu Global Forum J. Satish said in a representation to the Railways.

The travel time of Vande Bharat express in the Salem to Bengaluru Cantonment section is four hours and and 15 minutes. It ought to be lesser than the timing of Ernakulam to Bengaluru Intercity city express timing which takes three hours and 50 minutes with more halts. The ICF coaches are common for both the trains. With an average speed of 57 kmph, the Vande Bharat Express is slower than the Uday Express that travels at an average of 60 kmph, Mr. Satish said.

The rail user associations in Coimbatore region have also requested the Railway authorities to reschedule the timings of both the trains, citing the difficulty the passengers face in reaching the Coimbatore Railway Junction in the early morning hours. Ideally, the departure time of the Vande Bharat Express to Bengaluru must be 6.10 a.m., 10 minutes after the departure of the Chennai-bound Vande Bharat Express, according to the associations.

Since the Intercity Express to Chennai is operated at 6.20 a.m., the departure time of Uday Express to Bengaluru could be fixed at 6.30 a.m. Also, there must be more second class sitting coaches for Uday Express, Mr. Satish said.