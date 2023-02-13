Travel agency MD arrested for cheating investors of cars worth ₹3 crore

February 13, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The District Crime Branch (DCB) police have arrested a 44-year-old man who had been remaining at large for about four years after cheating several investors of 30 cars valued at ₹ 3 crore in total. The arrested has been identified as V. Venkateshan of Velipalayam in Nagapattinam who ran VGM Tours and Travels at Kavundampalayam during 2018-19. According to the DCB, Venkateshan was the managing director of the travel agency. The accused assured of providing ₹ 10,000 per month to persons who hand over their car to the agency on contract basis. The agency also assured of paying the monthly instalments of car loans availed by the owners. On seeing advertisements of the agency, G. Sasikalarani of Pooluvapatti in Tiruppur district entrusted her car with him and executed an agreement. Likewise, several investors entrusted the agency with a total of 30 cars. DCB officials said that the agency paid the monthly payment for four months. Later, the investors found the office of the agency shut down and Venkateshan and his employees at large. Ms. Sasikalarani lodged a complaint with the DCB, alleging cheating by the agency between November 2017 and November 2018. The DCB registered a case against Venkatesan and a few others on various charges including cheating. A DCB official said that Venkatesan lived with his family in Pune since he left the city in 2019. Based on specific information that Venkatesan was returning to Coimbatore on Sunday, DCB officials waited at the Coimbatore railway station and arrested him on his arrival. When questioned, Venkatesan told DCB officials that eight of the 30 cars belonging to investors were with him. The DCB recovered the eight cars worth ₹ 80 lakh and ₹ 8 lakh in cash from him. Venkatesan claimed that the remaining 22 cars were in the custody of seven persons in Coimbatore. Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan lauded the team for arresting the main accused in the scam. He said that the DCB has intensified searches for the remaining accused, including those who purchased cars from Venkatesan.

