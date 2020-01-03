Transwoman wins on DMK ticket in Namakkal

A 30-year-old transwoman, A Riya, has created history in Tamil Nadu by winning the post of ward councillor in Tiruchengode Panchayat Union on a DMK ticket.

Ms. Riya polled 2,701 votes, defeating her nearest rival by 950 votes. Returning Officer Balasubramaniam handed over the victory certificate to her on Thursday. DMK women’s wing leader Kanimozhi and party South Chennai MP Tamizhachi Thangapandian were among those who congratulated her.

Ms. Riya has been working with the party for over five years as member and has been indirectly associated with the party for over a decade. She said that the main reason for contesting the elections was to bring about a change in the public view about the transgender community, and considers her victory as that of the entire transgender community.

Ms. Riya’s parents hail from a poor family in Seenivasampalayam. Her father Anbuarasan is a daily wager and mother Chinapappa is a home-maker. Ms. Riya said she was the only transgender person from Karuvepampatty panchayat.

Ms. Riya promised to work towards improving basic amenities in the village. She pledged to work for better implementation of Central and State schemes, and ensure these were not hit by corruption.

Mr. Riya said she would strive for better bus connectivity and drinking water facility. She also wanted to work towards improving employability of educated youth in her panchayat.