Transwoman stabbed to death near Marudhamalai in Coimbatore

January 30, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Vadavalli police have launched an investigation into the murder of a transwoman in her friend’s residence at Indira Nagar near Marudhamalai in Coimbatore late on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Dhanalakshmi (36), a resident of Telungupalayam in Coimbatore, who hailed from Coonoor in the Nilgiris.

The police said Dhanalakshmi had befriended Maasilamani (35), a transwoman, some months ago. Ms. Maasilamani’s friend Mani (30) has been residing with her.

According to the police, Ms. Maasilamani invited Dhanalakshmi to her residence on January 25 on the occasion of Thai Poosam and to visit Subramaniaswamy Temple at Marudhamalai. She visited her friend and continued to stay there.

As per the statements given by Ms. Maasilamani and Mr. Mani to the police, the three persons consumed alcohol on Monday evening. They went out in the evening while Dhanlakashmi stayed at the house. When they returned late at night, they saw three persons running away from the house and found Dhanalakshmi dead.

The body of Dhanalakshmi, who suffered multiple stabs, was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination and the Vadavalli police registered a case.

Vadavalli inspector Kannaiyan said the investigation was progressing and the police were questioning suspects.

