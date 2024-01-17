January 17, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A transwoman, who was sentenced to undergo life imprisonment last year, attempted to end life in Coimbatore Central Prison on January 16, 2024, Tuesday.

The police said that Venba (27) was awarded life imprisonment for murdering S. Soundar (23) at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar near Thottipalayam Pirivu in the city in 2020.

Venba attempted to end life in her cell on Tuesday evening. Prison warders and other inmates rushed her to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and she is under treatment in the intensive care unit, the police said.

It was on July 7, 2023, a special court in Coimbatore awarded life imprisonment to Venba, Michael Antony (27) of Cheran Ma Nagar and another transwoman Ragini (35) for murdering the youth.

Sources said that Venba had appealed in the Madras High Court, challenging the trial court’s verdict.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)