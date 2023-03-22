HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Transwoman help Coimbatore police arrest three for sexual assault on minor girl

March 22, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District Police on Tuesday arrested three persons for alleged sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl, after her transwoman neighbour alerted the Child Line about her ordeal. The arrested persons include a 27-year-old relative of the girl, a 15-year-old boy who claimed to have been loving the girl, and a 48-year-old friend of her father. According to the police, the girl was living with her alcoholic father and mentally-challenged mother in a village near Thondamuthur in Coimbatore district. The girl told the transwoman neighbour on Monday that she was sexually assaulted by three persons. The transwoman, aged 30, informed the Child Line about the minor girl’s ordeal. Child Line worker Krishna Kumari visited the girl on Tuesday and later lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station, Perur, seeking action against the three persons. The investigation conducted by inspector S. Amutha revealed that the 27-year-old relative, also a neighbour, took the girl to his house on February 12 and sexually assaulted her. The police found out that the 15-year-old boy, took her to a jungle near the village and sexually assaulted her earlier this month. The third accused, a friend of the girl’s father, sexually assaulted her when she travelled with her father and the former a week ago. The police arrested the three accused for offences under Sections 5 (m) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on a child below twelve years), 5 (l) (penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) read with 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 9 (aggravated sexual assault) and 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.  

Related Topics

Coimbatore / sexual assault & rape / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.