HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Transwoman arrested for murder in Salem

September 29, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 36-year-old transwoman was arrested for murdering a man near Vazhapadi in Salem on Friday.

The police identified the victim as R. Sathishkumar (35), a private bus driver who was residing at Anna Nagar near Vazhapadi.

On Thursday evening, when Sathishkumar was consuming liquor with his friends near a temple in the village, he reportedly teased R. Nivya (36), a transwoman of the same locality. This resulted in a quarrel and Nivya left the place. In the early hours of Friday, Sathishkumar went to Nivya’s house and picked a quarrel with her. Nivya allegedly attacked Sathishkumar with a wooden log and he sustained grievous injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital in Salem, where he died. The Vazhapadi police registered a case and arrested Nivya.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.