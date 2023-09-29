Transwoman arrested for murder in Salem

September 29, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - Salem

A 36-year-old transwoman was arrested for murdering a man near Vazhapadi in Salem on Friday.

The police identified the victim as R. Sathishkumar (35), a private bus driver who was residing at Anna Nagar near Vazhapadi.

On Thursday evening, when Sathishkumar was consuming liquor with his friends near a temple in the village, he reportedly teased R. Nivya (36), a transwoman of the same locality. This resulted in a quarrel and Nivya left the place. In the early hours of Friday, Sathishkumar went to Nivya’s house and picked a quarrel with her. Nivya allegedly attacked Sathishkumar with a wooden log and he sustained grievous injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital in Salem, where he died. The Vazhapadi police registered a case and arrested Nivya.