Transportation service resumes for students of Vilankombai tribal settlement after six months

June 14, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

Students of Vilankombai tribal settlement, who last attended school in October 2022 due to absence of transport facility, had a reason to smile as the School Education Department resumed vehicle operation on Wednesday.

The hamlet with 47 tribal families is nested in the forest of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) and falls under the Kongarpalayam Panchayat in Gobichettipalayam Taluk. In the absence of a government school in their settlement, a special training centre (STC) under the National Child Labour Project (NCLP) was run by the Service Unit for Development Activities in Rural (SUDAR), a Sathyamangalam-based NGO, from 2014. But the centre was closed from April 1, 2022, and 21 children were admitted to the Panchayat Union Middle School at Vinoba Nagar (seven km away) and 10 children to the Government High School at Kongarpalayam (10 km away).

The hamlet can be reached by taking up the seven km-forest road and crossing the streams that enter the Gunderipallam reservoir. Since elephant herds visit the reservoir frequently, and in the absence of a transport facility, students attended schools only for less than a month in the academic year 2022-23. With contributions from philanthropists, a vehicle was operated for three weeks in October 2022, but was stopped due to increase in water flow in the four streams.

On Tuesday, when Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara visited the hamlet, officials told him that vehicle service would resume. On Wednesday, the vehicle picked up four students and dropped them off at school.

Chief Educational Officer J.A. Kulandairajan told The Hindu that under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme, the School Education Department arranged transport and escort facilities for the students for which each student was given ₹600 per month. He said that due to the local festival, other students did not attend the school. “Since vehicle had to be operated through rough terrain, the vehicle owner had demanded additional funds and the issue was taken up with the Collector,” he said.

S.C. Natraj, Director of SUDAR, wanted the vehicle to be operated regularly and steps to be taken for establishing a school in the hamlet. V.P. Gunasekaran, State Committee Member of the Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association, stressed on the need for road facility to the hamlet.