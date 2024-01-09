Transport union strike hardly dents bus services in Salem, Namakkal, Erode and Dharmapuri

January 09, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Salem

Bus services ran as usual in Salem, Namakkal, Erode and Krishnagiri districts despite the indefinite strike announced by transport unions on Tuesday.

The unions had announced a strike demanding the implementation of the old pension scheme and the filling of vacancies in the transport department after their talks with Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar failed.

Salem

On Tuesday, police personnel were deployed in Salem Old and New Bus Stands to avoid protests by labour unions. The Salem division of the TNSTC took steps to operate buses, and with help from the DMK labour union, Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), and temporary drivers, all buses were operated as usual. While members of various labour unions, including AIADMK asked passengers to get off the buses and urged the drivers not to operate them, police intervened and warned union members against causing further disruption at the bus stand.

Of the 12,000 staff that make up the Salem Division of TNSTC, which includes Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts, 89.7% turned up for work on Tuesday, said R. Ponmudi, managing director of the division. All 959 buses in Salem district from 14 depots were operated. Likewise, all 287 buses in Namakkal district from four depots were operated on Tuesday, Mr. Ponmudi added.

Erode

In Erode, the TNSTC reported that 92% of its buses were running despite a strike. According to a senior official from TNSTC, 313 out of the total fleet of 341 buses in the district were operated, and the strike had very little effect on commuters.

Striking workers staged a prtoest at the Erode bus depot at 4 a.m., when buses began to run, and were pacified by police. At the Gobichettipalayam bus depot, striking workers raised slogans against the operation of buses by temporary drivers. However, police protection was given to all the depots in the district and buses were operated as usual.

Krishnagiri

The Dharmapuri Transport Division, which handles services to Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri, remained unaffected by the strike as 90% of its buses plied the roads. The transport unions struck work over a raft of demands that include filling up of 20,000 vacancies in the transport corporations, dropping out of profitable routes and freezing of services, reversal to the old pension scheme among others. However, the Congress and DMK-affiliated trade unions refrained from the strike.

According to a TNSTC official in Krishnagiri depot, of the 94 services that include 70 town services and 24 mofussil services, over 74 vehicles operated unhindered by the strike. The official hoped that the percentage would increase to a “100%” by Tuesday night.