Transport staff stage protest in Erode, removed by police

January 10, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Striking TNSTC workers staged a sit-in-protest in front of a Coimbatore-bound bus at the Corporation’s Central Bus Terminal in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Striking TNSTC workers staged a sit-in-protest in front of a Coimbatore-bound bus at the Corporation’s Central Bus Terminal in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Over 100 employees affiliated to various trade unions of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) were removed by police after they staged a sit-in-protest at the Corporation’s Central Bus Terminal on Wednesday.

The union workers began striking on Tuesday demanding the implementation of the old pension scheme and the filling of vacancies. On Wednesday, they staged a sit-in protest in front of a Coimbatore-bound government bus and raised slogans for the fulfilment of their demands before police removed them and lodged them at marriage halls. Similar protests were also held in front of bus depots at Gobichettipalayam, Anthiyur, and Sathyamangalam, resulting in over 150 staff members being removed. Nevertheless, over 95% of the buses were operated in the district.

In Salem, protests were held in front of the bus depots in the city and in rural areas and the police removed the protestors. Protests were also held at the new bus stand and the police removed over 150 protestors.

