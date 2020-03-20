Transport modes bear the brunt

Coimbatore

20 March 2020 00:38 IST

With the COVID-19 panic gripping the State, various modes of transport such as taxis, autorickshaws, buses and trains are bearing the brunt of the precautionary measures announced by the government.

Bus services stopped

The Coimbatore Division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) stopped the services of 43 buses to Kerala and 30 buses to Karnataka till March 31. More bus services might be stopped in the coming days and weeks, according to TNSTC sources.

Meanwhile, all TNSTC buses operating in Coimbatore Division (Coimbatore, Tiruppur, the Nilgiris and Erode districts) had been instructed to wash their buses once every two days and clean regularly using disinfectants, the sources added. Bus terminus in Ukkadam and Mettupalayam saw less crowd. Amid the closure of educational institutions and most public places, autorickshaws and taxi services are affected due to fewer people venturing outside their homes.

B. Mahesh, secretary of Yatra Drivers Owners Association whose members comprise taxi and autorickshaw drivers, said that nearly 4,800 taxis in Coimbatore city got only 1,000 bookings through taxi aggregator mobile applications.

“Even these bookings are for short distances,” he said. Mr. Mahesh said that people tend to avoid travelling in autos due to its “open space” and a perceived lack of hygiene, Mr. Mahesh said.

He requested the State government to provide extensions for paying dues to finance companies for both taxi and auto drivers. Additionally, the drivers must be allowed to pay the school fees for their children at a later date, Mr. Mahesh demanded.

Trains cancelled

The Salem Division of Southern Railway announced cancellation of train services to Thiruvananthapuram.

Train No. 22207 Bi-Weekly Express train between Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram was cancelled on March 20, 24, 27 and 31 while Train No. 22208 between Thiruvananthapuram and Chennai was cancelled on March 22, 25, 29 and April 1.

Special train services between Coimbatore and Jabalpur (Train No. 02198/97) had also been cancelled due to low occupancy, officials said in a release.

In addition to disinfecting and cleaning the coaches and railway station premises, the Salem Division also started a help desk where passengers were given hand sanitisers and checked for body temperature, the release added.