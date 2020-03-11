Transport employees begin indefinite stir

Former and current employees of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation staging a sit-in at the TNSTC’s Coimbatore Division head office on Mettupalayam Road in the city on Tuesday. .

Coimbatore

11 March 2020 00:21 IST

Employees of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) began an indefinite sit-in on Tuesday pressing various demands including wage hike.

The protest was organised by the Federation of Trade Unions, which comprises nine unions including the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC).

According to M. Velankanni Raj, general secretary of CITU Coimbatore unit, hundreds of employees including drivers, conductors, technical staff and retired employees participated in the protest at the TNSTC Head Office on Mettupalayam Road.

Nearly 30 buses did not ply in the city on Tuesday, he said.

Noting that the 13th wage settlement agreement ended in September 2019, Mr. Raj alleged that the TNSTC did not take any steps to implement 14th wage settlement agreement in the last six months.

“We will continue our protests till the State government issues a statement [regarding this issue],” Mr. Raj asserted.

A statement released by the Federation of Trade Unions said that their demands included talks by TNSTC and the State government on implementation of 14th wage settlement agreements, ensuring a minimum of 25% increase in wages, decreasing the workload of employees and enrolling of those employees who joined TNSTC after April 1, 2003 in the pension scheme.

Sources in the TNSTC said that the meeting on 14th wage settlement agreement was tentatively scheduled for March 20.

TNSTC does not have any arrears in payment to the employees, according to the sources.