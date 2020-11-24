Transport Dept. places sign boards in Gandhipuram

Transport Department officials on Monday placed sign boards at four points in Gandhipuram to provide directions to the locations frequented by the public from the city.

Regional Transport Office – Central in collaboration with Rotary Club of Coimbatore Texcity erected these boards at V.O.C Park Gate Stop, near Gandhipuram traffic signal, near G.P. traffic signal and at the western side of 100 Feet Road.

According to the Regional Transport Officer – Central J.K. Baskaran, this was done as per the recommendations of the Transport Department officials who inspected the locations recently. These boards pointed to locations such as Pollachi, Mettupalayam, Sathyamangalam, Salem and Marudhamalai from the given point.

The boards did not provide the distances as it was intended to only guide the commuters towards a particular location, he said. Wherever such boards were required in future, the Regional Transport Office - Central would take action within its limits, Mr. Baskaran said.