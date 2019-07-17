Transport Dept. introduces centralised test tracks for licence

In a bid to control driving licence tests in public places, the Transport Department has introduced centralised test tracks on the Regional Transport Office (RTO) – Central premises in July.

According to a senior RTO official, this measure was undertaken under the guidance of the Transport Commissioner to integrate the licence tests in the North and South branches for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers through centralised mapping.

“In spite of taking all the safety precautions for test tracks in public places, it has been a hindrance to public,” the official said. Separate time slots will be provided for all the three branches for the driving licence tests, according to the official.

The centralisation was meant only for the three RTOs at present and efforts were under way to include RTO - West in this, the official said.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary, Coimbatore Consumer Cause, raised doubts on the efficiency of this measure as this might be inconvenient to the applicants to travel to the RTO – Central from various parts of the city. The four branches of RTOs were present to make the process of applying and testing for driving licence more convenient for public, he said.

However, the RTO official said that no complaints regarding inconvenience came to the notice of M. Jeyasankaran, Joint Transport Commissioner (in charge) or J.K. Baskaran, Regional Transport Officer of RTO – Central since the introduction of the centralised test tracks. “Public shall apply for licences in the nearest RTO,” the official said, adding that only the testing process would take place at the RTO – Central.

Regarding the lack of test tracks in individual RTOs, Mr. Kathirmathiyon alleged that there were no proper guidelines or standards for setting up an RTO, leading to lack of infrastructure in some of the RTOs which were set up on rented premises. “The State Government must allocate more funds to develop the infrastructure of RTOs,” he said.

The official admitted that the North, South and West branches of RTO were currently operating on rented premises.

“The Transport Commissioner is undertaking maximum efforts to switch over from the rented [RTO] buildings,” the official said and expressed the hope that lands for the three RTOs would be allocated by the government soon.

Own buildings might help the RTOs tackle the infrastructure issue and increase the convenience for public, according to the official.