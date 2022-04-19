Transport dept. in Coimbatore detains 14 vehicles during six-day inspection

The omni bus that was seized by the Transport Department at Kangeyam in Tiruppur.

The Transport Department has detained 14 vehicles, including two omni buses, on charges of several violations during a six-day-long inspection across Coimbatore, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris districts from April 13 to April 18.

The inspection was ordered by Joint Transport Commissioner of Coimbatore Zone K. Umasakthi on account of heavy vehicle movement during Tamil New Year and other holidays. He said that 11 Regional Transport Officers and 22 motor vehicle inspectors were involved in the inspection in the three districts, which constitute the Coimbatore Zone. The Neelambur, Palladam, Perumanallur and Sathy Road.

A total of 1,012 omni buses were checked during this period, out of which 137 buses were issued check reports for violations including not maintaining passenger lists, carrying unaccounted load and collection of individual fare from passengers, Mr. Umasakthi said. On April 14, two omni buses were detained at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore as well as in Kangeyam in Tiruppur district on charges of non-remittance of road tax.

As of April 18, the total fine collected from omni buses were ₹ 3,29,000 while the proposed fine that is yet to be paid is ₹ 5,79,000 for these 1,012 vehicles that were checked. “We did not receive any complaints regarding excess fares in omni buses from passengers during this inspection,” Mr. Umasakthi said.

Apart from omni buses, 1,744 other vehicles including tourist taxis, auto rickshaws and mini trucks were also checked during this six-day drive in Coimbatore Zone, he said. Out of these, 12 vehicles were detained on charges of not possessing fitness certificates and vehicle permits along with non-payment of road tax, while 265 vehicles were issued check reports for violations including overloading and lack of safety reflectors.