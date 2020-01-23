Coimbatore

Transport dept. imposes fine on 325 omni buses

more-in

Officials of the Transport Department, Coimbatore Zone, imposed fine on 325 omni buses and impounded 11 buses for various violations during a special drive organised between January 11 and 21.

Department officials said that 10 teams under the Regional Transport Officers (RTO) in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Nilgiris districts inspected over 2,000 omni buses. The total fine amount collected during the special drive was ₹ 6.87 lakh, officials said.

Of the 11 omni buses, eight were impounded for charging excess fares, two for not possessing fitness certificate and one for defaulting on road tax.

The special drive was arranged ahead of the Pongal holidays, according to officials.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2020 12:09:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/transport-dept-imposes-fine-on-325-omni-buses/article30628284.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY