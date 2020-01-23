Transport dept. imposes fine on 325 omni buses

Officials of the Transport Department, Coimbatore Zone, imposed fine on 325 omni buses and impounded 11 buses for various violations during a special drive organised between January 11 and 21.
Department officials said that 10 teams under the Regional Transport Officers (RTO) in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Nilgiris districts inspected over 2,000 omni buses. The total fine amount collected during the special drive was ₹ 6.87 lakh, officials said.
Of the 11 omni buses, eight were impounded for charging excess fares, two for not possessing fitness certificate and one for defaulting on road tax.
The special drive was arranged ahead of the Pongal holidays, according to officials.
