Transport Department warns public against fitting bull bars in vehicles

26 December 2020 23:56 IST

The Transport Department warned the public against the illegal fitting of bull bars in front of their four-wheelers during a special drive conducted here on Saturday.

Bull bars are grill-like structures usually made of metal, which are placed on the bumper of any four-wheeler to act as an additional shock absorber in case of collision.

However, these bull bars could cause damage to the vehicles or the persons that the vehicle collides with, while minimising the damage for the four-wheeler, officials said. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in 2017 directed all the State governments to take action against its usage.

Identification and removal of bull bars has been intensified across the State for the past 10 days by the Transport Department, officials said.

In a bid to create awareness among the public, about 27 four-wheelers, including cars and mini trucks, that had bull bars were brought to the V.O.C. Park Grounds on Saturday.

Under the supervision of four Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) – J.K. Baskaran (Central), S. Saravanan (South), K. Kumaravel (West) and T. Sivagurunathan (North) and Coimbatore City Police officers, mechanics arranged by the Transport Department removed the bull bars from the vehicles. The vehicle owners were fined and the vehicles were released, according to the officials.

Mr. Baskaran, who organised the awareness event, said that the bull bars had been removed from around 300 vehicles in the past 10 days within the limits of the four RTOs in the special drive. Noting that there are no provisions in the Motor Vehicles Act that permits this fitting, he added that the public must remove these bull bars from their four-wheelers at the earliest to avoid paying fines. “The special drive will continue,” he said.