Transport Department to auction vehicles in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

Regional Transport Office (North) is scheduled to auction 72 vehicles that were seized for non-payment of tax or other offences on March 29 at 11 a.m.

A release said that vehicles are not road worthy and in rusted condition. Those interested in buying the vehicles are requested to approach the North RTO office at Thudialur and apply for taking part in the auction by paying ₹500 on or before 4 p.m. on March 24. Filled-in application forms need to be submitted with a caution deposit of ₹10,000 in the form of demand draft on before 4 p.m. on March 25. Only those with GST registration will be given forms to take part in the auction. Those interested can inspect the vehicles on all working days till March 25.