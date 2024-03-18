GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Transport Department pensioners in Erode seek disbursal of benefits

March 18, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Retired Employees’ Welfare Association threatening to surrender their election photo identity card at the Erode Collectorate on Monday.

Members of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Retired Employees' Welfare Association threatening to surrender their election photo identity card at the Erode Collectorate on Monday.

Members of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Retired Employees’ Welfare Association on Monday urged the Erode district administration to expedite disbursement of benefits due to them.

The members, who arrived at the Erode Collectorate, said they had served the department for 30 to 35 years and had retired from service. “Pension and dearness allowances were stopped in 2015 and despite assurance, the government failed to disburse the benefits,” they said. 

They claimed that 92,000 pensioners in the State had submitted petitions and staged various protests in the past eight years urging the government to fulfil their demand. “But, we have received ‘zero’ benefits so far,” they said.

Members said they had earlier decided to boycott the election and surrender their election photo identity card to the district administration. Since the election dates were announced, they decided not to violate the law and submit only petitions. Later, they dropped petitions in the drop-box and left the premises.

