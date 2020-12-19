Transport Department organises COVID-19 awareness event

The Transport Department organised a COVID-19 awareness programme for its staff members in the Coimbatore Zone at a private college here on Saturday.
Officials said that around 60 staff members, including Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) and motor vehicle inspectors from Coimbatore, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris, participated in the programme, which was held at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science here. Joint Transport Commissioner for Coimbatore Zone K. Umasakthi also addressed the participants.
A.S. Rajendran, a psychotherapist and counsellor from Madurai, who conducted the programme for the officials, spoke about the importance of strengthening the immune system and having a balanced diet amid the pandemic, the officials said.
Meditation sessions were also organised in the afternoon as the programme was conducted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Transport Department will continue to organise COVID-19 awareness programmes till February 2021, according to the officials.
