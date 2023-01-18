ADVERTISEMENT

Transport Department levies ₹ 1.61 lakh fine on 65 omni buses in Salem

January 18, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Transport Department levied a total fine of ₹ 1.61 lakh on 65 omni buses for violating various traffic rules during surprise checks held from January 13 to 18 in Salem.

Following complaints from passengers that omni buses were violating rules, the Department instructed all district transport officials to conduct checks during the Pongal holidays. Salem Transport Department officials conducted surprise checks at the Salem New Bus Stand, Karuppur Toll Gate, Thoppur Toll Gate, and Mettupatti Toll Gate from January 13 to 18. Violations such as usage of blinding headlights and air horns, faulty emergency exits, defaulting road tax and no proper documents etc were found.

In Salem district, 373 omnibuses were checked by the officials, and 65 vehicles had violated the rules. The officials issued a memo to 65 omnibuses and levied a fine of ₹ 1.61 lakh fine on them. Of the total amount, ₹ 1,38,500 was collected.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US