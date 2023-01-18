HamberMenu
Transport Department levies ₹ 1.61 lakh fine on 65 omni buses in Salem

January 18, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Transport Department levied a total fine of ₹ 1.61 lakh on 65 omni buses for violating various traffic rules during surprise checks held from January 13 to 18 in Salem.

Following complaints from passengers that omni buses were violating rules, the Department instructed all district transport officials to conduct checks during the Pongal holidays. Salem Transport Department officials conducted surprise checks at the Salem New Bus Stand, Karuppur Toll Gate, Thoppur Toll Gate, and Mettupatti Toll Gate from January 13 to 18. Violations such as usage of blinding headlights and air horns, faulty emergency exits, defaulting road tax and no proper documents etc were found.

In Salem district, 373 omnibuses were checked by the officials, and 65 vehicles had violated the rules. The officials issued a memo to 65 omnibuses and levied a fine of ₹ 1.61 lakh fine on them. Of the total amount, ₹ 1,38,500 was collected.

